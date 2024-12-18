Tinubu delivering Renewed Hope Agenda -Delta Governor

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, said his administration’s MORE Agenda had started impacting positively on the lives of citizens of the state.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed this in his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of the Delta State Communication Workshop with the theme: Advancing Delta: Strategies for Public Communication and Effective Media Engagement held in Asaba, the state capital.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, Governor Oborevwori challenged Government Spokespersons, Media appointees, Social Media Influencers and Media Partners to tackle propaganda and misinformation by showing Deltans the administration’s achievements.

According to him, “our projects, our accomplishments and our M.O.R.E Agenda is steadily impacting positively on the lives of Deltans and bringing the dividends of democracy to our people across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

He said the three-day capacity building programme, designed to enhance the skills and overall efficiency of media appointees and partners in the current administration in the state, could not have come at a more auspicious time.

“The need to enhance the skills and overall efficiency of media appointees to the governor in the propagation, promotion and dissemination of the achievements, activities, policies, programmes and initiatives of our M.O.R.E Agenda, in its clearly defined components of Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security, cannot be over emphasized.

“Your engagement and responsibilities as media personnel and partners with the Delta State Government, would, therefore, become even more expansive and comprehensive as we continue to deliver the pragmatic and life- impacting dividends of the M.O.R.E Agenda to Deltans.

“You must all be fully prepared for that in recognition and fulfillment of your critical importance, roles and responsibilities as government media personnel and partners, operating in the dynamic social media sphere.”

He reiterated that one of the major communication policy thrusts of his administration was to consistently support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he “continues” to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda for the betterment of Nigerians, including Deltans.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the President of this country, is fully supporting our administration and it behoves on us, as Government media aides, partners and spokespersons, to ensure that our strategic communication engagements must reflect and support the President and reflect the policies, gains and advantages of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is only by doing this with sincere commitment that we can attract comprehensive benefits and goodwill from the Federal Government for our people.

“It is also important to emphasize, here, too, that as Government Spokespersons, Media appointees, Social Media Influencers and Media Partners, it is also the communication policy of this administration that the best and sure way to respond to negative propaganda is to consistently present and promote our projects, initiatives and the verifiable, impactful achievements of the M.O.R.E Agenda, in order to counter their propaganda and shut them up decisively.”

He lauded the Workshop Coordinator and Director-General of the Delta State Orientation and Communication Bureau, Dr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, for sustaining this Communication workshop.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, said strategic communication was apt for any government, adding that the Oborevwori administration had embarked on the construction of 513 road projects across the state.

Dr Emu added that over 250,000 Deltans had been empowered by the State Government under the various result areas of the D-CARES programme.

On his part, the Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, said Dr. Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe had been consistent in promoting the state and had done it quite well during the previous administration and advised participants to give all their attention in order to benefit from the training.

The Chief Trainer at the workshop, Professor Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika of the University of Lagos, said the workshop was a celebration of commitment to advancing media and communications in Delta State, adding that effective communication remained the bedrock for transformative governance.

In his welcome remarks, the Director-General of the State Bureau of Orientations, Mr Fred Latimore, said the capacity training workshop started in 2019 during the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for approving the 2024 workshop.

Oghenesivbe assured that modules had been designed purposely to equip the participants with the knowledge to do their jobs effectively.

