Defiant Natasha Akpoti Eyes 2027 Elections After Failed Recall Attempt

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that a petition to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central Senatorial District has failed to meet the constitutional requirements stipulated in Section 69(a) of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, as amended). The announcement was made on Thursday by INEC via its official X handle, with a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee.

The petitioners required at least 237,278 signatures (50% + 1 of the 474,554 registered voters), but only managed to collect 208,132 signatures, falling short by 29,146. INEC confirmed that the signatures represented 43.86% of registered voters. As a result, the petition did not meet the constitutional requirement, and no further action will be taken. This development comes amidst a political crisis involving Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, following her accusations of sexual harassment against him. The Senate’s Ethics Committee dismissed her claims on March 6 and suspended her for six months without pay.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan hinted at her political ambitions for 2027 during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today monitored by The News Chronicle. Following INEC’s dismissal of a recall petition against her, she expressed confidence in her popularity and leadership. When asked about her plans, she mentioned possibly running for Senate again or pursuing a governorship bid.

2. The Supreme Court has nullified a Court of Appeal ruling recognizing Julius Abure as the Labour Party’s National Chairman. The apex court stated that the appeal court lacked jurisdiction since party leadership disputes are internal matters outside court intervention. It noted Abure’s tenure had already expired. The court upheld an appeal by Senator Ester Nenadi Usman and dismissed a cross-appeal by Abure’s faction as lacking merit. 3. Minister of Works, David Umahi, criticized Lagos Works Controller Olukorede Kesha for closing the Independence Bridge without ministerial approval, causing severe traffic congestion in Lagos. President Tinubu, displeased with the situation, directed Umahi to intervene. While Umahi acknowledged the urgent need for repairs, he insisted that all bridge or road closures require clearance from the Permanent Secretary and ministerial approval. He warned ministry officials nationwide against unilateral decisions and assured them measures would be taken to prevent similar incidents. Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu clarified that the bridge would remain closed until late May for full rehabilitation, apologizing for the disruptions and urging businesses to adopt flexible work models to ease traffic. The bridge’s structural issues had been known for years, but repairs were delayed. 4. Senate President Godswill Akpabio dismissed accusations from former Senator Elisha Abbo, who claimed Akpabio influenced the Court of Appeal’s decision to remove him from the Senate. Akpabio called the allegations “irresponsible” and reaffirmed that the court’s ruling was based on legal merit.

Abbo, during an interview, accused Akpabio of withholding his entitlements and acting vindictively.

In response, Akpabio’s statement clarified that payments follow administrative processes and denied any role in Abbo’s removal. It also referenced Abbo’s past controversies, including a 2019 assault case where Abbo was ordered to pay ₦50 million in damages. Akpabio urged Abbo to accept the court’s decision and focus on rebuilding political credibility rather than making baseless accusations.

5. South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol has been officially removed from office after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld his impeachment on Friday. The ruling follows his failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3, 2024, which lasted only six hours but deeply shook the nation’s trust in its leadership. The impeachment trial concluded with all eight judges condemning Yoon’s actions as violating the rule of law and democratic principles. Acting President Moon Hyung-bae stated that Yoon’s military takeover “damaged people’s basic political rights.”

A snap election to choose Yoon’s replacement must be held by June 3, 2025. However, the country remains deeply divided. Yoon’s supporters rally against the decision and allege corruption and conspiracy within the government. Yoon, who is now out on bail, faces additional charges of insurrection, making him the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested and charged with a crime. His political party, the PPP, has accepted the verdict, but Yoon remains defiant.

6. Prominent Islamic cleric Dr. Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen Tanshi has passed away at his home in Bauchi following a prolonged illness. Close disciples confirmed his death to Daily Trust last night. Before Ramadan, Dr. Tanshi had previously sought medical treatment in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. His last public appearance was on Sallah day, where he delivered a sermon promoting peaceful coexistence among Muslims at the Eid prayer service. His funeral is scheduled to take place later today in Bauchi.

7. Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji recently made a rare social media appearance on her X handle, sharing a photo of herself standing in front of nature-inspired artwork. The 45-year-old actress, known for her private lifestyle, attracted mixed reactions from fans and critics. One user commented on her age, saying, “You really cannot cheat nature. My fine wine is finally growing old.” Nnaji responded philosophically, “It gets worse, bro. I’ll get so old I’ll die, if I’m lucky.” Another user remarked, “Mummy, u don old o,” to which Nnaji wittily responded, “Daddy, I don’t wish it on you”.

Despite some negative comments, many fans expressed delight over her post. Genevieve’s calm, classy responses have reminded fans why she remains one of Nollywood’s most respected and beloved figures.