BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Abure As Labour Party’s National Chairman

In a landmark ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court nullified the Court of Appeal’s decision that recognized Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Delivering a unanimous verdict, a five-member panel of the apex court declared that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to affirm Abure’s leadership, emphasizing that internal party leadership matters fall outside the court’s purview.

In the mean time, the Supreme Court noted that Abure’s tenure as chairman had already expired.

The court upheld the appeal filed by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman and another party member, describing it as “meritorious.”

Meanwhile, a cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the LP was dismissed for lacking merit.

Details Shortly…