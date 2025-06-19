Real Madrid has confirmed that their player Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment for acute gastroenteritis.

Mbappe, who missed who was not available during the team’s 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in their Club World Cup first at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami on Wednesday, and has not trained in recent days.

“Our player Kylian Mbappé has acute gastroenteritis and has been hospitalized for various tests and treatment,” Madrid revealed in a short statement on Thursday.

Mbappé scored 43 goals in all competitions last season and won the European Golden Boot.

However, the season seems to be a poor campaign for the French captain, as Madrid has failed to win a major trophy.

Xabi Alonso who took charge of the team in his first game used Ganzalo Garcia in Mbappe absence and he delivered scoring Los Blancos only goal.

Real Madrid surely missed their front man who could have scored the late penalty missed by Federico Valverde in his absence.