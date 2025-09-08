APC Chairman’s Wife, Daughter Kidnapped in Kwara

Panic gripped Sakpefu community in the Lade district of Patigi Local Government Area, Kwara State, on Monday night when armed bandits invaded the area and kidnapped members of a political leader’s family.

The attack, which happened around 10:30 p.m., targeted the home of Alhaji Mohammed Swasun, the current Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Patigi LGA.

The gunmen abducted his wife, Hajiya Fatima and one of his daughters, Amina, and took them to an unknown location.

Residents described the incident as frightening, saying the bandits struck under the cover of darkness and left the community in shock.

Community members have called on both the state and federal governments, as well as security agencies, to take urgent action to rescue the victims.

This latest attack adds to growing concerns over insecurity in Kwara North, where rural communities have suffered repeated bandit raids for more than three months.

Messages of sympathy and prayers have continued to pour in for Alhaji Swasun and his family, with many hoping for the safe return of his wife and daughter.