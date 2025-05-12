Davido Will Be Governor One Day– Ben Murray-Bruce Predicts Political Future for Afrobeats Star

Former Bayelsa East senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has confidently predicted that Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will one day become the Governor of Osun State.

In a recent episode of his Common Sense series, Murray-Bruce praised Davido not just for his international music success, but also for his political awareness and family background.

“David Adeleke, the global phenomenon better known as Davido, is undeniably an international artist and a true Nigerian superstar. He stands as one of Nigeria’s most valuable cultural exports,” he said.

Murray-Bruce added that beyond the fame and music, Davido is a “political animal” with strong views and a clear political ideology something he personally observed during private discussions with the singer.

The senator pointed to Davido’s rich political heritage, referencing his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who is currently serving as the Governor of Osun State, and another uncle, the late Isiaka Adeleke, who also served as governor during the Babangida military era.

“With this kind of pedigree, the idea that Davido could someday contest for governorship is more than speculation it’s a strong possibility,” he stated. “If nurtured and strategically guided, his political ambitions could easily take shape. And if he runs, I predict he will win.”

Murray-Bruce also noted that Nigeria’s political scene could benefit from entertainers stepping into leadership roles, saying their influence and grassroots connection bring fresh perspectives into governance.