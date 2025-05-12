Black Axe, Edo Government Lock Horn

The Edo State Government has issued a strong warning to the Neo Black Movement, popularly referred to as Black Axe, stating that legal action is underway in response to rising cult-related violence and fatal attacks in the state.

In a statement released in Benin on Monday, Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said the move follows the group’s public objection to the lawful demolition of a building allegedly tied to cult operations.

According to Itua, by openly defending the destroyed property, the group inadvertently admitted its connection to criminal activities allegedly coordinated from the location, thereby inviting legal scrutiny.

“The demolished building functioned as a hub for planning and execution of violent attacks across Benin and beyond. The government can not allow such structures to exist unchallenged.

“The demolition was a lawful response based on intelligence executed in accordance with the Anti-cultism law passed by the Edo House of Assembly,” he stated.

Responding to the group’s claim of having renovated six schools during Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration, Itua demanded clarity and accountability.

“The group must identify the renovated schools, present documented proof, and provide official approval.

”Failure to comply will attract legal action for defamation and unauthorised infrastructural interference,” he warned.

To strengthen law enforcement in the area where the building was pulled down, the state government plans to construct a divisional police station on the site, reinforcing its stance against criminality.

Itua further disclosed that this is just the beginning, as more demolitions of cult-linked properties are scheduled. Backed by the state’s anti-cultism legislation, the administration is committed to eradicating violent groups and restoring order.

Reaffirming the governor’s firm position on security, he said: “Edo will never be a haven for cultists. All involved are advised to desist immediately, relocate, or face severe consequences.”

He emphasized that Governor Okpebholo, in his capacity as Chief Security Officer of the state, has zero tolerance for cultism and is determined to safeguard lives and property.

Itua also made it clear that the governor has no affiliations with any cult group and is solely focused on dismantling criminal networks that threaten peace and safety.

The statement concludes with a warning that the state’s anti-cult laws remain fully in force, and the government will pursue every legal and strategic means to purge Edo of all forms of cult violence and criminal gangs.