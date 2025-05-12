Xabi Alonso Set to Take the Helm at Real Madrid Until 2028

The white smoke has risen from the Santiago Bernabéu — Real Madrid have struck gold again, this time not on the pitch, but on the sidelines. Xabi Alonso, the former midfield maestro who once pulled the strings for Los Blancos, is returning to the capital — this time as head coach.

Renowned football insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Alonso has signed on the dotted line to become the next manager of Real Madrid, with a deal in place to keep him at the helm until June 2028. The agreement, sealed and settled, marks the beginning of a new era for the Spanish giants.

The baton will soon be passed from the experienced hands of Carlo Ancelotti, whose final days in charge are being delicately managed. A special farewell is on the cards for the Italian tactician, who has guided Madrid to numerous glories across two spells. Once the exit process concludes this week, the Xabi Alonso chapter will officially begin.

Alonso is expected to kick off his reign at the FIFA Club World Cup, where Real Madrid will be gunning for global silverware. The 42-year-old will lead the charge alongside his trusted backroom staff, with plans already in motion for their journey to the United States, where the tournament will be held.

Having made a name for himself on the touchline at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso arrives with more than just nostalgia. He orchestrated a historic campaign in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, guiding Leverkusen to their first-ever league title.

Under his command, the team went unbeaten in the league, finishing with 90 points, 28 wins, and 89 goals scored. Leverkusen also reached the finals of both the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Europa League, setting the stage for a potential treble.

This feat stamped Alonso’s credentials as one of Europe’s most exciting young coaches.

Now, with Madrid calling, Xabi Alonso returns to the club where he lifted multiple titles as a player. This time, he’ll be wearing a suit instead of the iconic white kit — but the mission remains the same: win, and win with style.