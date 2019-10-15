David and Goliath fight: PRP floors APC in Bauchi

The Jos Division of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal has set aside the judgement of the Bauchi State National Assembly election petition tribunal and upheld the election of Umar Abdulkadir Sarki of People Redemption Party (PRP) as member representing Katagum Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

It would be recalled that the National Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Bauchi had on August 29 nullified the election of the member on ground that the election ought to have been declared inconclusive as there were cancellation of results in seven polling units wherein the number of total registered voters exceeded the margin of lead between him and Ibrahim Baba of APC, who was the runner up in the election.

Not satisfied with the judgement, Sarki filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal Jos division on five grounds.

While adopting briefs on 2nd October, the appellant sought the court to strike out the 1st-5th respondents’ brief having been filed out of time, and the court ruled in favor of the appellant.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by the panel led by it’s chairman Justice Boloukuromo Moses Ugo, the court ruled in favor of the appellant where it stated that he was the authentic winner of the election.