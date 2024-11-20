Dammy Krane Stirs Up Drama Again, Writes Open Letter to President Tinubu

Nigerian singer and social media personality Dammy Krane has found himself in the spotlight once more, and this time, he’s bringing the presidency into his ongoing feud.

Known for his frequent online clashes, particularly with Afrobeat superstar Davido, Dammy Krane has now penned an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for an investigation into the tragic death of his friend, Tagbo, in 2017.

Tagbo’s death, allegedly caused by excessive alcohol consumption, has been a point of contention for years.

Dammy Krane has repeatedly accused Davido of involvement, a claim that has sparked controversy and even led to Krane’s arrest at one point.

After his release, Krane wasted no time resuming his accusations. This time, he’s taken things up a notch, urging President Tinubu to intervene, alleging that “oppressors” are using their wealth to cover up the truth.

In his post, Krane also made remarks involving Seyi Tinubu, the president’s son, adding more fuel to the already blazing online fire.

His dramatic plea has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many users expressing frustration over his persistent antics.

As expected, opinions are divided. Some think Krane is genuinely seeking justice, while others believe his actions are nothing more than attention-seeking theatrics. One thing’s for sure; Dammy Krane knows how to keep the internet talking.

