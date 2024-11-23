PDP Will Reclaim its Rightful Position in Nigeria by 2027- Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed the party’s commitment in unifying and addressing the major challenges facing both the party and the nation.

Addressing journalists at the Government House Rayfield, Jos, the Plateau state capital after a strategic meeting of the Party’s Governors’ Forum, Senator Mohammed highlighted key resolutions and observations made by the forum.

While acknowledging concerns raised by Nigerians, PDP elders, and founding members regarding divisions within the party, the Bauchi state Governor reassured that the forum remains resolute in its efforts to ensure unity and cohesion within the PDP, emphasizing the party’s position as the trusted platform for democratic governance in Nigeria.

The forum expressed its support for the postponement of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting originally slated for November.

According to the party, the decision was taken out of empathy for the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, who recently lost his wife.

The forum commiserated with Governor Enobasi and his family, praying for strength during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, to address critical leadership and legal challenges facing the party, the forum urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to convene the NEC meeting by the first week of February 2025, following extensive consultations with stakeholders.

The period leading up to February will be used to address existential issues affecting the party, with a timeline of activities proposed to ensure stability.

The forum criticized the economic policies of the APC-led Federal Government, noting the growing hardship Nigerians face due to oppressive economic decisions.

It called on the President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency, review macroeconomic and fiscal policies to improve the welfare and well-being of citizens.

On electoral integrity, the forum raised concerns over alleged manipulation of results in the recent Edo Governorship Election, where it claimed the APC candidate was favored despite the PDP candidate, Mr. Asura Godolo, winning the majority of lawful votes.

It urged the judiciary to safeguard democracy and called on the National Assembly to amend electoral laws to prevent institutional sabotage of the people’s will.

The forum lauded PDP members in the National Assembly for their diligence in promoting fairness and equity in legislative processes.

It also commiserated with: The government and people of Plateau State over the recent Katako Market fire incident, which destroyed properties worth millions of naira; and also the government and people of Jigawa State following a tanker explosion that claimed several lives and left many injured.

The forum expressed gratitude to the Plateau State Government and the people of Jos for hosting the meeting.

Senator Mohammed also commended Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang for his administration’s transformative strides in social services, tourism, and transportation.

The forum encouraged Nigerians to look forward to the replication of these successes nationwide under PDP leadership.

“The forum is optimistic that the PDP will reclaim its rightful position in Nigeria by 2027, by the grace of God,” Senator Mohammed added.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Bauchi State) and hosted by Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State). Other attendees included:

H.E. Dr. Agbu Kefas (Taraba State)

H.E. Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa State)

H.E. Seyi Makinde (Oyo State)

H.E. Dr. Dauda Lawal (Zamfara State)

Deputy Governors Monday Onyeme (Delta State) and Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai (Enugu State).

The meeting, which had in attendance several National Assembly members, and party stakeholders from across the country, marked a significant step toward strengthening the party’s position and addressing national challenges.

