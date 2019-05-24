Cristiano Ronaldo to be served summons to face rape allegations

Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be summoned to face rape allegations after lawyers for his accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, tracked down his address in Italy.

US police reopened the case in October and Mayorga’s lawyers have been hunting for the Portugal international’s address since then.

Ronaldo’s legal team has been trying to get the case dismissed – and court papers say they have declined to help locate his house.

But now, the 34-year-old’s home address in Turin has finally been located after a trawl through property records held by Italy’s Central Authority, The Mirror reported.

Attorneys representing former teacher Ms Mayorga are apparently expected to send the ­court summons document in the coming weeks once it’s translated.

Mayorga claims Ronaldo raped her in his luxury suite before paying her £295,000 in ‘hush money’ which she accepted because she ‘felt intimidated’. But the Juventus forward has repeatedly denied claims he raped Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel ten years ago.