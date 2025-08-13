Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Proposes! See Georgina Rodríguez’s $1.2m Diamond Ring

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, and his long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez, 31, have announced their engagement after eight years together.

The news was made public on Monday, 11 August 2025, when Rodríguez posted a photograph on Instagram showing a large diamond ring on her finger.

In the caption of the post that has attracted over 14 million likes, Rodríguez wrote in Spanish: “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas”, which translates to “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

The ring, an oval-cut diamond set in platinum, is estimated by jewellery expert Benjamin Khordipour of Estate Diamond Jewelry to weigh 22 carats, with an H color grade and VS1 clarity. It is accompanied by two additional oval diamonds of two carats each. The estimated value of the piece is $1.2 million.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DNOPitPoAgN/?igsh= YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant. They have since built a family together. The couple share two daughters: Alana Martina, born 12 November 2017, and Bella Esmeralda, born April 2022. Bella’s twin brother, Ángel, died at birth the same month. Rodríguez also helps to raise Ronaldo’s three other children whom she regards as her own children: Cristiano Jr., born 17 June 2010; and twins Eva María and Mateo, born 8 June 2017 via surrogacy.

Speaking about marriage in an earlier interview, Ronaldo had said: “It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I’m 1000 per cent sure that it’ll happen.”

Ronaldo is a Portuguese international and five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He currently plays for Al-Nassr Football Club in Saudi Arabia. He is recognised as one of the highest-earning athletes in the world.

Rodríguez was born in Argentina and raised in Spain, is a model and public figure known for her appearances in fashion campaigns and her Netflix documentary series, I am Georgina.

The couple has not yet announced a wedding date.