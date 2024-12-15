ABC News to Pay Trump $15 Million Over False Rape Claim

ABC News has agreed to pay $15 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential library and an additional $1 million in legal fees to settle a defamation lawsuit.

The settlement resolves claims over a March 10 broadcast in which anchor George Stephanopoulos repeatedly and inaccurately stated that Trump had been “found liable for rape” in civil lawsuits filed by writer E. Jean Carroll.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Miami, arose from comments made during a live interview on This Week with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Stephanopoulos made the incorrect assertion a total of ten times, despite the jury’s findings that Trump had been held liable for sexual abuse and defamation — distinct from rape under New York law.

Trump’s legal team described the claims as “reckless and defamatory.”

The lawsuit was settled one day after Judge Lisette M. Reid ordered both Trump and Stephanopoulos to give depositions.

Terms of the Settlement

According to court filings:

ABC News will donate $15 million to a fund for Trump’s presidential foundation and museum.

The network will pay $1 million to cover Trump’s legal fees. ABC News and Stephanopoulos will issue public apologies, including an editorial note on the network’s website clarifying the March 10 segment.

The editorial note will read:

“ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s This Week on March 10, 2024.”

In a statement, ABC News said it was “pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing.”

Background of the Defamation Claims

The case arose from coverage of two civil lawsuits filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store in Manhattan.

In 2023, a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, awarding Carroll $5 million in damages.

In January 2024, a second jury in Manhattan awarded Carroll an additional $83.3 million for further defamatory statements. Trump is appealing both verdicts.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over Carroll’s cases, pointed out that the jury found Trump guilty of sexual abuse, not rape, under New York’s narrower legal definition.

Kaplan explained,

“The jury’s conclusion does not mean that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word.”

Settlement Avoids Lengthy Proceedings

The settlement in the defamation case was reached just as depositions were set to begin.

Legal experts note the resolution allows both parties to avoid prolonged courtroom battles.

Michael Cohen, a legal analyst, called the settlement “a calculated move by ABC to protect its credibility while avoiding additional scrutiny.”

Trump’s Legal History with Media Outlets

This is not the first time Trump has taken legal action against a major media organization.

He has also filed lawsuits against CBS News, accusing it of “deceptive conduct” in an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The case reveals the importance of accurate reporting, particularly when covering high-profile legal cases.

Trump’s willingness to litigate against perceived media defamation sends a clear message to broadcasters.

Nonetheless, ABC News looks to move forward from the case.

