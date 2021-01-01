COVID-19: Fresh Concern in Bangladesh about Impact on Expectant, New Mothers

In Bangladesh, maternal health experts are concerned about the impact the COVID-19 crisis could have on expectant and new mothers. The country’s health system races to respond to the pandemic,

Despite progress made in improving maternal health, and efforts to increase institution-based delivery, the country continues to grapple with high rates of maternal mortality. Half of births continue to take place at home, leaving women at serious risk when complications arise. More than 5,000 Bangladeshi women died in pregnancy or childbirth in 2017 alone.

UNFPA-supported midwives are committed to continuing their life-saving work, even amid the uncertainties of the pandemic.

Majufa Akter, a midwife in the capital Dhaka, is fortunate to now have the personal protective equipment (PPE) she needs.

But when Sheuly, 25, arrived at the hospital where Majufa works, World Health Organization-compliant PPE supplies had not yet arrived.

Sheuly was in dire condition; she had just given birth and was experiencing post-partum haemorrhage, one of the world’s leading causes of maternal death. She needed to be stabilised urgently, with no time for health workers to consider whether she might have COVID-19.