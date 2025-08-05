Corruption Is Not the Only Menace Threatening National Progress

In every public discourse about Nigeria’s challenges, the word “corruption” echoes the loudest. It has become the go-to culprit, the umbrella term under which all our woes are conveniently parked. While corruption is undeniably a malignant force that has drained the country of dignity, wealth, and global respect, it is dangerous to allow it to overshadow a host of other equally destructive practices that are silently undermining our collective progress. If Nigeria must rise economically, socially, morally, and institutionally, we must broaden the lens of accountability and wage war on every menace, not just corruption.

One of the most neglected yet rampant evils is the misuse of organizational assets and identities for personal gain. In many institutions, both public and private, there exists a culture of casually using official vehicles, stationery, or platforms to run private errands or settle personal scores. This isn’t always labeled as corruption, but it is a direct abuse of power and privilege. When people sign documents, use letterhead papers, or leverage organizational authority for personal business, they blur the lines of professionalism and trust. This behavior weakens institutional credibility and sets a dangerous example for others. It may not involve stolen billions, but it corrodes integrity from within.

Closely related to this is the menace of sexual harassment. Often whispered about but rarely confronted, it is a silent destroyer of workplace dignity and productivity. Victims, mostly women and sometimes men, are bullied into silence for fear of retaliation or job loss. The trauma of being objectified, harassed, or coerced sexually in places meant for professional growth is a cruel violation. It creates toxic environments where talent is stifled, morale destroyed, and the future of institutions compromised. Sexual harassment is not just a personal issue, it is a national threat to development, innovation, and equality.

Another vice that hides in plain sight is bullying and intimidation. From offices to schools, political parties to religious institutions, bullying thrives in hierarchies where power is unchecked. Staff are shouted down, ideas are stolen or ignored, and people are manipulated into submission. Intimidation shuts down creativity and productivity and fosters a culture of fear. A nation where people are too afraid to speak, challenge injustice, or suggest improvements cannot grow. It’s a form of intellectual oppression that robs society of its best ideas.

Equally damning is money laundering, a crime that often operates hand-in-hand with corruption but deserves distinct attention. It is the means through which stolen funds are “cleaned” and re-injected into the economy through real estate, political campaigns, and seemingly legitimate businesses. It gives illegitimate actors control over critical sectors of the economy, distorting markets and suffocating honest enterprise. The economy suffers, inflation rises, and inequality deepens.

Beyond these lies a problem even more dangerous in its subtlety, “silence”. When wrongdoing is observed and not reported, when people choose comfort over conscience, the nation suffers. Whistle-blowing is a noble and necessary act, but fear, apathy, or hopelessness keeps many from doing the right thing. A culture where silence is golden in the face of evil is one doomed to stagnation. Protection for whistle-blowers must be guaranteed, but beyond legal frameworks, we must cultivate a national moral compass where speaking truth is honored, not punished.

Another menace plaguing the nation is partisan loyalty and political overdrive which poses grave threats to our national fabric. In a country that desperately needs impartiality, objectivity, and national unity, many individuals and institutions pledge allegiance to political camps over the public interest. The result is biased decision-making, unqualified appointments, and policy inconsistency. The politicization of everything from employment to law enforcement cripples meritocracy and kills hope.

It is time Nigerians stopped hiding under the all-encompassing label of “corruption” and began naming and fighting these other menaces that are just as destructive. When we focus solely on corruption, we allow other damaging behaviors to thrive in its shadow. Each of these issues; abuse of office, sexual harassment, bullying, money laundering, silence in the face of wrongdoing, and excessive partisanship needs to be confronted with the same urgency and clarity.

Real progress will come when we tackle every form of institutional and social misconduct. Nation-building requires more than financial transparency; it demands ethical consistency, respect for human dignity, and the courage to do what is right, even when it is hard. Corruption may be the big beast, but it is not the only one in the jungle. Let us name them all, fight them all, and win the future that Nigeria truly deserves.

Samuel Jekeli writes from Centre for Social Justice, Abuja.