Yobe Teen Shines Globally, Wins English Championship in London

In what can only be described as a moment of pride for Nigeria and a shining milestone for the country’s education sector, a 17-year-old student from Yobe State has emerged as the world’s best in English language skills at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals held in London, United Kingdom.

Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, representing Nigeria through Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) Yobe, stunned the world by outperforming over 20,000 students from 69 countries, including many from native English-speaking nations. Her exceptional grasp of the English language, coupled with her critical thinking and presentation skills, earned her the coveted top position at the global contest.

The News Chronicle gathered that Nafisa’s performance was instrumental in NTIC’s outstanding overall showing at the competition with the Nigerian delegation securing a total of 14 medals comprising 7 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze.

In the final rankings, NTIC Nigeria emerged first place in TeenEagle 2, first place in TeenEagle, and second place in TeenEagle 1, an impressive feat that has drawn commendations from education stakeholders across the country.

NTIC management, in a statement made available to the News Chronicle, expressed overwhelming joy and national pride, noting, “Our NTIC students made us proud once again at the TeenEagle Global Round 2. This victory not only elevates our institution but also shines a spotlight on Nigeria’s growing influence in global academic competitions.”

The TeenEagle Global Finals is one of the most prestigious academic events for teenagers around the world, focusing on English literacy, creative writing, and public speaking. This year’s competition featured participants from six continents, making Nafisa’s triumph not only historic but deeply inspiring.

As Nigerians at home and in the diaspora continue to celebrate this remarkable achievement, the News Chronicle joins in applauding Nafisa Abdullah Aminu for her brilliance and for placing Nigeria high on the global academic stage. Her story is a powerful reminder of what young Nigerians can achieve when given the right opportunities and support.