Copa del Rey: Barcelona and Atletico Share Spoils in Breathtaking 8-Goal Thriller

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid went head-to-head in a thrilling first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona.

The match, packed with goals and drama, ended in a stunning 4-4 draw.

Atletico Madrid stormed ahead early, scoring twice within the first six minutes through Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann. However, Barcelona roared back, netting three goals in just 22 minutes — thanks to strikes from Pedri, Pau Cubarsí, and Martínez — to lead 3-2 at halftime.

Robert Lewandowski extended Barcelona’s lead to 4-2 early in the second half, but Atletico Madrid fought back fiercely, leveling the score before full-time.

With the tie finishing on 4-4, both teams will clash again in the decisive second leg at Atletico Madrid’s home ground on February 2.

Today, Real Madrid will travel to Real Soicedad for the first leg of the semi final of the Copa Del Rey.