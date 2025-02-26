Group Urges Ebonyi Governor, CP to Drop Case Against OYC President

The Igbo National Council INC with the support of over twelve Civil Society Organizations CSOs in Nigeria called on the Government of Ebonyi State and the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police to drop the case against the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC, Comrade Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka.

Recall that on Saturday, February 8th, 2025, after he won reelection as President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) at the fifth National Election Convention of the OYC, which took place in Owerri, Imo State, Igboayaka was arrested.

Igboayaka was forcefully abducted in a Neo Mafia Gestapo style at the venue of his victory party at Works Layout Owerri by dreaded-looking gunmen.

After two days, they were traced to be Operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Ebonyi State Police Command.

It was gathered that after two days in Police detention, following the deteriorating health of Comrade Igboayaka, allegedly resulting from beating and torture, he was hurriedly taken to a clinic for medication when CSOs raised the alarm on the dire condition he was passing through.

According to INC President Chilos Godsentin, in a statement on Tuesday, Wednesday, February 12th, 2025, at about 3:40 pm, Comrade Igboayaka’s legal team was at the Anti Kidnapping Unit of Ebonyi State Police Command, where the IPO in charge of the matter asked them to wait.

He said while the Legal Team waited at the Police Command, the IPO, in company with other Police operatives, went to the clinic and hurriedly took Igboayaka straight to the Magistrate Court Abakaliki, where he was arraigned on the charge of felony and the accusation of causing extreme fear to the people of the Amegu Nkalagha community in Ishielu Local Government Area, etc.

He disclosed that Igboayaka has been remanded at the Correctional Centre Abakaliki since then.

“The Igbo National Council INC with the support of over twelve Civil Society Organizations CSOs in Nigeria are calling on the Government of Ebonyi State and the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police to drop the Case against the President of Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC – Comrade Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka.

“We are also calling on Nigeria Youths and Activists to come en mass in solidarity with Comrade Igboayaka who was at the forefront of the struggle for the defense of the rights of Igbo Youths.

“In addition, we are also appealing to the President General (PG) of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo – Senator John Mbata to intervene in this matter so as to promote unity among the various groups in the Igbo Nation.,” he said.