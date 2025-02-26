NSCDC Nabs Two Suspected Tricycle Snatchers In Anambra, Recovers Snatched Tricycle

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, on Tuesday, arrested two suspected members of a tricycle ( Keke) snatching syndicate in Awka.

Commandant Maku Olatunde, the NSCDC State Commandant who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday at the NSCDC State Headquarters in Awka, said the suspects were apprehended after snatching a tricycle from a victim at Araba Umuzocha Awka.

He said on Tuesday at about 0900 hours, acting on a tip-off, the command operatives smashed a three-man gang operating along Araba Umuzocha Awka and its environs.

According to him, nemesis caught up with them after they forcefully snatched a tricycle popularly known as Keke NAPEP from a victim at Araba Umuzocha close to Regina Junction by Ziks Avenue Araba Awka, but were rounded up as they tried to escape.

Two suspects were arrested, while one (now at large) escaped.

“The arrested suspects are Obum Charles, male, aged 24, of No. 4 Umueze Road Amudo Village Awka, and Chukwunonso Ekeh, aged 27, of No. 36 Onueyiagu Street Amachala Awka.

“The two suspects are currently assisting the command with useful information that could help arrest other fleeing accomplices.

“The case is under investigation after which they would be brought to justice,” he said.

Olatunde said preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects specialize in snatching tricycles, popularly called Keke NAPEP, while robbing riders and their passengers of their belongings.

The NSCDC State Commandant commended the bravery and gallantry of his men in the operation, reiterating that perpetrators of crime will not have a hiding place as the command is fully prepared and battle-ready to protect lives and property throughout the state.