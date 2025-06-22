Close Menu
    Concerns Grow Over VDM’s Sudden Silence As Brother Calls For Prayers

    By on News
    VeryDarkMan Speaks Out After EFCC Arrest, Reveals Allegations of Money Laundering
    VeryDarkMan

    Mark Vincent Otse, brother of controversial social media figure Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) has urged Nigerians to pray for his brother following an unexplained absence from social media.

    In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Mark expressed concern over VDM’s sudden silence, noting that he hasn’t posted in two days an unusual break for the outspoken personality.

    “Wherever you worship church, mosque, temple please remember VDM in your prayers,” he said, without revealing further details.

    “This is difficult to explain.”The call for prayers has sparked speculation among fans, as the reason behind VDM’s absence remains unclear.

