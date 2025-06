Justice E.G. Umokoro of High Court 7 was abducted on Saturday night, June 21, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Masked gunmen in a white Hilux van ambushed him outside a popular eatery in the Ekeki area, forcibly dragging him from his official SUV and fleeing with him.

A video of the abduction has since gone viral. The judge’s vehicle was left untouched, and the police have yet to release a statement, fueling public anxiety over his safety and growing insecurity in the region.