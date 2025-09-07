Complaints Won’t Build Nigeria — Minister Fires Back at Citizens

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has called on Nigerians to abandon the culture of endless complaints and instead embrace discipline, productivity, and responsibility as pathways to national growth.

She made this appeal on Saturday in Abuja while speaking at the ongoing national leadership conference, Transforming Minds: Inspiring Results, organised by the GOTNI Leadership Centre.

Delivering a paper titled “Power of Daily Habits: Small Shifts, Big Results,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim stressed that Nigeria cannot afford to remain stuck in lamentation while other nations are moving forward.

According to her, the country needs visionaries, innovators, and people of excellence who are willing to take responsibility and act in the interest of national development.

“Today, many complain rather than act. Complaints achieve little, but action, determination, and discipline solve problems and deliver results,” she said.

The minister noted that some nations have adjusted their work culture by eliminating weekends to maintain competitiveness, urging Nigerians to rethink their own attitude to work. She observed that productivity in the country often drops once Friday approaches, insisting that sustained effort is crucial to fast-tracking growth.

She further urged citizens to rise to the challenge of building a stronger nation, pointing out that while some countries are battling population decline, Nigeria’s rapid growth requires deliberate planning and effective structures.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim lamented that despite the presence of sound policies, weak implementation and lack of discipline have slowed down the nation’s progress. She maintained that every citizen has a role to play in reshaping the country.

Drawing inspiration from Dubai, she recalled how the city charted a course three decades ago to become the best place to live, work, and play—and achieved it.

“We can develop such a vision for Nigeria. Trust me, this country has everything it takes,” she added.

Contributing to the discussions, Mr. Michael Orokpo, Founder of Encounter Jesus Ministries International (EJMI), faulted the continent’s leadership culture, which he said continues to be undermined by corruption, lack of accountability, weak institutions, nepotism, greed, dependence on aid, and the absence of succession planning.

According to him, genuine transformation in leadership requires service, empowerment, integrity, and the ability to inspire citizens with a sense of purpose. He emphasised the importance of leaders adopting a growth-driven mindset built on values and self-awareness.

Similarly, Dr. Andy Ikekhide, President of The Gospel Coalition (TGC) Network, explained that responsibility begins with training the mind to imagine possibilities and envision solutions.

He said leadership is about deliberately inspiring others to picture the future with clarity and conviction.

“Transformation is only possible through renewal of the mind. To shape the future, one must first see it clearly with the eyes of the mind.

“Shaping the future starts with a clear vision. If you cannot see ahead, you ca

nnot lead ahead,” Ikekhide stated.