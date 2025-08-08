Come Back to PDP, That’s Where You Belong— Bauchi Gov Begs Obi

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, has openly invited Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the opposition must unite to rescue Nigeria from the ruling APC’s “failures.”

Mohammed made the call on Friday while receiving Obi at the Government House in Bauchi. Describing Obi as a symbol of “a new brand of politics,” the governor hailed his focus on issue-based leadership, people-oriented governance, and institutional reform.

“Your Excellency, my brother, we are really delighted by the new lease of life you bring to Nigerian politics,” Mohammed said in the presence of stakeholders, journalists, and members of the Obidient Movement.

He praised Obi’s track record in education and healthcare during his time as Anambra governor, saying, “We know your passion and what you did in Anambra. This is the kind of insight and roadmap we need for Nigeria.”

Slamming superficial politicking, Mohammed added:

“Politics is not about sharing rice during Sallah or Christmas. It is about understanding where the shoe pinches and acting accordingly.”

The governor warned that continued division among opposition parties only benefits the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he accused of lacking a clear economic and social strategy.

“There is no budget, no plan everything is about politics. We must come together to confront this Goliath and take Nigeria to the promised land with strategy and compassion,” he said.

Mohammed then made a direct plea: “I told you last night, and I’m saying it again publicly we want you to come back to PDP. That’s where you belong. Don’t go anywhere else.”

In his response, Obi thanked the governor for the warm welcome, reaffirming the need for collaboration and a shift in political values.

“I came to Bauchi to visit two schools of nursing, but beyond that, I came to meet my brother so we can talk about the problems of the people and how to solve them together,” Obi said.

“To all of us in the opposition, it’s important that we work together. It’s no longer about us it’s about our country. Our politics must change. It must be the politics of development, competence, capacity, and compassion.”

During his Bauchi visit, Obi donated N15 million to two institutions N10 million to Malkiya College of Nursing Sciences and N5 million to Intisharu Taufizul Quranic Islamic School in Yelwa.

At the nursing college, he emphasized the critical role of nurses in healthcare delivery. “Nurses are at the heart of the health system in some cases, even more important than doctors,” he said, noting his ongoing support for 60–70 nursing schools across Nigeria annually.

The News Chronicle learnt that, at the Quranic school, Obi advocated a blend of Islamic education with conventional subjects. “Our children need both Islamic teachings and skills like English and Maths to succeed,” he noted.

He also addressed student leaders during a youth forum themed ‘Youth and Leadership Opportunity’, where he reaffirmed his pledge to serve a single four-year term if elected president.

“Longevity in office is not a mark of success. It is purposeful, accountable service however brief that defines true statesmanship,” Obi told the students.