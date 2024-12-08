COAS Reaffirms Commitment to Wounded Soldiers’ Welfare During Visit to Maiduguri Hospital

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has once again emphasized the Nigerian Army’s unwavering dedication to ensuring the welfare of its personnel, particularly those injured in the line of duty.

The Army Chief made this known during a visit to the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital located in Maiduguri on Saturday, where he assured wounded soldiers of the Army’s continuous support for their recovery.

During his visit, Lt. Gen. Oluyede personally engaged with injured personnel receiving treatment at the facility.

He encouraged the soldiers to remain resilient and reassured them that their sacrifices would not go unnoticed.

According to him, the Army is fully committed to facilitating their recovery and reintegration into active duty.

“We will do everything within our power to ensure you recover fully and return to your duties. The Nigerian Army does not and will not abandon its own,” he stated firmly while addressing the soldiers.

The Army Chief also used the opportunity to express his appreciation to the medical team at the hospital for their dedication and hard work.

He acknowledged their critical role in providing quality care to wounded personnel and urged them to maintain their high standards of professionalism.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede further directed that soldiers with more complex medical conditions be promptly transferred to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna, where they could access advanced medical treatment and specialized care.

This visit is part of the Nigerian Army’s broader effort to prioritize the welfare of its personnel, particularly those affected by the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the region.

By addressing the immediate and long-term needs of injured soldiers, the Army seeks to reinforce its commitment to their well-being and recovery.

