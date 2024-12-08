Is Nigeria Better Under Colonial Rule Than Democracy? A Critical Analysis

Since Nigeria gained independence in 1960, the country has faced numerous challenges that have led many citizens to question whether democracy has truly benefited the masses.

Issues like poverty, hunger, insecurity, lack of education, bad roads, poor healthcare, unreliable electricity, and corruption have plagued Nigeria for decades.

The state of the nation has made some people nostalgic for the colonial era, which, despite its inherent exploitation, is remembered by some for its provision of free education, healthcare, and security.

This article seeks to analyze the current state of Nigeria under democracy, particularly since 1999, when the country transitioned to civilian rule.

It will also compare the developmental strides made during the colonial and military eras with those achieved in the democratic period, highlighting the urgent need for reform to address Nigeria’s lingering problems.

Since the return to democratic governance in 1999, Nigeria has struggled with issues of leadership and governance.

The democratic system, which should promote accountability, has instead become a platform for looters and corrupt politicians to thrive.

Several trillion naira have reportedly been lost to corruption under democratic governments, yet there is little to show for it in terms of development.

Widespread Poverty: Over 60% of Nigerians live below the poverty line despite the country’s vast natural resources, including crude oil.

Insecurity: Banditry, terrorism, kidnappings, and communal clashes have become rampant, leaving many citizens in constant fear for their lives and property.

Poor Infrastructure: Roads across the country are in deplorable condition, and basic amenities like electricity remain unreliable.

Decline in Education and Healthcare: Many schools and hospitals are underfunded, leading to high dropout rates and limited access to quality healthcare.

During colonial rule, despite the lack of self-determination, there were notable investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. For instance:

Free Education: The colonial government implemented free and accessible education, which laid the foundation for many Nigerians who went on to become leaders and professionals.

Healthcare: Public health services were relatively efficient and accessible to citizens.

Security and Stability: The colonial era was marked by relative peace, especially in the northern region, where farming thrived.

Economic Foundations: Key resources like crude oil were discovered, setting the stage for future economic growth.

While these developments came with significant exploitation, the fact that they existed at all has led some to argue that colonial rule had tangible benefits that democracy has failed to replicate.

Under democracy, the inefficiency of leadership has been glaring. Nigeria’s crude oil industry, once a major source of national pride, now suffers from a lack of functioning refineries.

This forces the country to import refined petroleum products, creating a paradoxical situation for an oil-producing nation.

Furthermore, the rise in insecurity across the country has created a climate of fear and instability.

Citizens who once farmed or ran businesses peacefully now face threats from armed groups.

Public services like education and healthcare have become inaccessible to many due to rising costs and poor management.

It is also worth noting that many of Nigeria’s major developmental projects were initiated during military rule, which spanned several decades after independence. Key achievements include: Construction of major roads and bridges, Establishment of government agencies and institutions, Improved healthcare and educational infrastructure.

One of the most troubling issues today is the state of education. Many children are dropping out of school because their families cannot afford the high costs of WAEC and NECO exams.

Higher education is becoming increasingly inaccessible to the poor, creating a future where only the wealthy can afford a basic education.

If this trend continues, millions of Nigerians may be denied the opportunity to acquire even a secondary school certificate, further widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

For Nigeria to move forward, sweeping reforms are necessary. Some critical steps include: Anti-Corruption Measures, Strengthen institutions to hold leaders accountable and recover stolen funds, Infrastructure Development: Prioritize roads, electricity, healthcare, and education, Security Overhaul: Address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty and unemployment, Education Accessibility: Implement policies to make education affordable and accessible to all Nigerians.

Democracy should ideally offer freedom, development, and progress for all citizens. However, Nigeria’s democratic journey has been marred by corruption, inefficiency, and poor governance.

While colonial rule and military regimes had their flaws, they are remembered for certain developmental achievements that current democratic governments have failed to sustain or build upon.

To truly benefit from democracy, Nigeria must address its systemic issues and prioritize the welfare of its citizens.

Nigeria needs comprehensive reform, not just tax reform.

Without urgent and meaningful reform, the hope of a better Nigeria will remain elusive, and the nostalgia for the colonial or military past will continue to grow.

