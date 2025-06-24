Club World Cup: ATM Crashes Out; City, PSG, Inter Miami Reach Round of 16

The FIFA Club World Cup has seen eight teams book their spots in the round of 16 of the tournament following Monday night’s group stage matches on Matchday Three.

On Monday night, Atlético Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in Europe, failed to make it to the knockout round despite their 1–0 victory over Botafogo.

They needed more goals to qualify. PSG secured a 2–0 victory against Seattle Sounders in the same group. PSG and Botafogo advanced from Group B, despite having the same number of points (6) as Atlético Madrid.

In Group A, Al Ahly and FC Porto played to a thrilling 4–4 draw, while Inter Miami and Palmeiras ended in a 2–2 draw. Inter Miami and Palmeiras qualified with 5 points each, while Al Ahly and FC Porto, with 2 points apiece, were eliminated from the tournament.

Flamengo, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City have all sealed their places in the knockout round even before playing their third group games.