On June 23, President Vladimir Putin held a diplomatic meeting with the Interim President of the Republic of Mali, Assimi Goïta, during an official visit to Russia, according to the Kremlin reports. Last time Assimi Goïta participated in the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg in 2023, and his delegation’s presence was notably appreciated for strengthening bilateral relations.

The world has changed dramatically. That however, Russia and Mali has maintained unique ties across all areas. Regrettably, trade figures remain modest, but at the same time, are currently showing a positive trend. In addition, and more importantly, there are promising areas for cooperation such as geological exploration, natural resource development, energy, logistics, and humanitarian projects.

After a series laudable negotiations, the Kremlin bilateral meeting was characterized by signing new agreements. These bilateral agreements would facilitate future economic engagement in multifaceted sectors in the Republic of Mali. Both have strong intergovernmental relations. Russia and Mali have also been building ties between parliaments as well. In addition, interactions are frequent between the Foreign Ministers.

The Kremlin expanded meetings had the following agreements signed in the presence of President Vladimir Putin and Malian President Assimi Goïta, and other high-ranking officials and Ministers from both parties. The three documents undoubtedly fortify the legal framework of their bilateral cooperation.

The documents are follows: (i) an agreement on the fundamentals of relations between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Mali; (ii) an agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Mali on creating an Intergovernmental Russia–Mali Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation; (iii) an agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Mali on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“We enjoy good bilateral relations and hope to continue developing them in the same vein. Our cooperation is well established in many sectors, including transport, security, culture, sports, and energy. Today, we acknowledge that we have good cooperation with the Russian Federation. Thanks to this partnership, we are achieving positive results. All of these demonstrate the effectiveness and trust between our countries,” Interim President of the Republic of Mali, Assimi Goïta, said, expressing highest gratitude to President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin officials, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the entire people of the Russian Federation.