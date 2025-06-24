Man Utd Improve Bid in Excess of £60m to Sign Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have improved their bid to land their dream target, Bryan Mbeumo, from Brentford FC this summer.

In the first phase of the summer transfer window, United made a bid of around £55m, but it was rejected as Brentford values the player at more than £60m, according to Sky Sports.

After denying Manchester United a spot in the Europa League in the recently concluded season, Tottenham Hotspur entered the race last week to hijack Bryan Mbeumo from the Red Devils.

Reports suggest that Spurs have held discussions in an attempt to lure the Cameroonian to White Hart Lane, and the deal seems to be progressing, especially now that his former manager, Thomas Frank, has signed for Spurs.

That development is expected to play a significant role in the transfer. Spurs have also shown interest in Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth.

According to Transfermarkt, the possibility of the 26-year-old joining Tottenham Hotspur is 30%, while the chances of a move to Manchester United stand at 80%.

Bryan Mbeumo has been consistently impressive, particularly in front of goal, for Brentford since joining the club from Troyes in France in 2019 for less than £1m.

Aside from Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland, no player has scored more Premier League goals than the Cameroonian.

His partnership with Yoane Wissa (28) has resulted in 53 goal contributions for Brentford FC. Their combined tally of 40 goals means the African duo have scored nearly 64% of Brentford’s total league goals this season.