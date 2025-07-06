Civil Society Group Gives Katsina Govt Two Week Ultimatum to Settle Pension Arrears

A civil society organisation, Voice of the Voiceless, has issued a two week ultimatum to the Katsina State Government to pay all outstanding pension arrears owed to retired workers in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Governor and dated July 3, Obtained by The News Chronicle, the group’s Chairman, Abdalmumini Shehu Sani, urged the government to urgently settle the pension arrears, describing it as a constitutional obligation rather than a privilege.

The letter, titled “Appeal to Pay Pension Arrears, Palliatives Including Harmonisation to Katsina State Pensioners”, was also sent to relevant authorities. It highlighted several demands, including:

A 35% increase in pension payments in accordance with Section 210, Subsection (2) of the 1999 Constitution, Harmonisation of pensions as stated in the Government General Order.

Full payment of palliatives meant to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The group claimed that Katsina pensioners have only received a one time payment of N9,700, instead of the N25,000 monthly palliative directed by the Federal Government, leaving a backlog of six months unpaid.

“We are giving the government a two week ultimatum to fulfil these constitutional rights of the pensioners. Failure to comply will leave us with no option but to take legal action,” the letter warned.

The group stressed that retirees have a legal right to their benefits after years of dedicated service and should not be deprived while still alive.

Despite the strong tone of the letter, Voice of the Voiceless expressed hope that the Katsina State Government, under its current leadership, would respond positively and meet the pensioners’ legitimate demands.