APC’s Zainab Buba Galadima Slams ADC Coalition, Calls It Hypocritical

During an interview on the Mic On Podcast on Saturday, monitored by The News Chronicle, Zainab Buba Galadima, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticized the newly formed political coalition said to be led by disgruntled former members of the ruling party.

She pointed out that many of those now involved in the coalition reportedly associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were once key players in former President Buhari’s administration.

According to her, they should not distance themselves from the country’s current problems, since they played a major role in creating them.

Galadima made the remarks in response to the official launch of the ADC led coalition, which aims to challenge and possibly unseat the APC in the 2027 elections.

She described the move as hypocritical, especially since it is coming from people who were in power for eight years and are now acting as if they had no part in the system they once benefited from.

“These are the same people who were ministers and held powerful positions during Buhari’s government,” she said.

“Now they’re complaining about how things are being run under Tinubu. But they were part of the problem and should take responsibility too. I don’t understand all the noise. In every party, there are people who are unhappy. I’ve also not been happy in APC, but you don’t see me going off to form a new group. If you’re not happy, try to fix things from within.”