Circulating Video Shows Nigerian Soldiers Clash with Policemen at Checkpoint

In a shocking incident, a group of Nigerian soldiers reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with some policemen at a checkpoint in unidentified location, the confrontation escalated into a violent clash, with the soldiers allegedly beating up the policemen.

The exact cause of the disagreement remains unclear.

The altercation has sparked reactions from the public, with many questioning the coordination and discipline among security agencies in the country.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but there are calls for a thorough investigation to address the situation and prevent future conflicts between security personnel.