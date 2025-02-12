Kanye West Dropped by Talent Agency After Controversial Rant

American rapper and producer Kanye West has been dropped by his talent agency, 33&West, following a series of controversial remarks and actions.

This comes just days after he sparked outrage with offensive tweets and attempted to sell a swastika T-shirt online.

On February 10, 2025, talent agent Daniel McCartney announced on Instagram that the agency could no longer represent Kanye due to his “harmful and hateful remarks.”

He stated that both he and 33&West strongly oppose the rapper’s recent actions.

Kanye’s former chief of staff, Eric Cui, also resigned over the weekend. According to reports from Rolling Stone, Cui quit after Kanye defended Sean “Diddy” Combs for physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

In a statement on Instagram, Cui expressed his disappointment, saying, “I loved working at YZY because I believed in your dream. But I believe in free speech, so I will use mine to say that violence and crimes against women and children are wrong.”

The controversy began on February 7, when Kanye took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted over 20 tweets in under 10 minutes. His posts contained offensive statements about Black, gay, and Jewish people, causing an immediate backlash.

The situation escalated further when Kanye purchased airtime during the Super Bowl to promote his Yeezy website.

On the site, he was selling a $20 white T-shirt featuring a swastika. The move sparked outrage, leading Shopify to shut down his online store.