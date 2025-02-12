Jos Security Guard Jailed for Defrauding Woman of Chicks and Feed Money

A magistrates’ court in Jos has sentenced a 36-year-old security guard, Justice Terfa, to 18 months in prison for defrauding a woman of 30-day-old chicks and money meant for their feeding Tuesday.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos delivered the judgment after Terfa pleaded guilty to the charge. The court sentenced him to six months in prison with an option of a N30,000 fine.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay N500,000 in compensation to the complainant. If he fails to pay, he will serve another year in prison.

The prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported by the complainant, Anthonia Osirho, at the Anglo-Jos Police Station on December 21, 2024.

According to Gokwat, Osirho had entrusted Terfa with 30 chicks and given him N300,000 for their feeding and medication.

The chickens were meant for Christmas celebrations, but Terfa sold 29 of them and used the money for himself.

