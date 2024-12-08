Christmas 2024: It Shouldn’t Be About The season, But The Reason

As the festive season approaches, the air is filled with the unmistakable buzz of Christmas. Streets light up with decorations, shops are adorned with glittering wares, and families begin preparations for grand celebrations. For many Nigerians, especially those in the Christendom, Christmas is not just a season but a tradition steeped in faith, family, and festivity. However, the zeal to celebrate often spirals into a frenzied, do-or-die affair, with some individuals going to great lengths, including borrowing money, indulging in dishonest practices, or engaging in dubious shortcuts, to fund lavish celebrations.

While celebrating Christmas is not wrong, Christians must pause and reflect on the true essence of the season. It is not about extravagant feasts, costly clothes, or grand parties; rather, it is about commemorating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, the greatest gift humanity has ever received.

Christmas marks the fulfillment of prophecy and God’s immense love for humankind. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” The gift of Jesus Christ brought salvation, hope, and reconciliation. Thus, Christmas should be a season of gratitude, humility, and reflection on God’s goodness.

However, in the quest to meet societal expectations, many lose sight of this spiritual purpose. The pressure to “celebrate in style” often leads individuals to financial recklessness, and sadly, some succumb to unethical means to gather funds. It is important to remember Proverbs 22:7, which warns that “The borrower is slave to the lender.” Taking loans or incurring debts just to put up appearances for Christmas undermines the peace and joy the season should bring.

It is germane to note at this juncture that the message that is intended to be disseminated through this piece may not be passed if the point that materialism is a major pitfall during Christmas is not raised. In fact, the world conditions us to believe that the season is incomplete without an overload of material possessions. Yet, the Bible consistently warns against placing undue value on worldly treasures. In Matthew 6:19-21, Jesus admonished, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Without a doubt, Christians are called to prioritize spiritual treasures over material wealth. Christmas should be an opportunity to grow in love, kindness, and generosity, not a time to compete for who throws the grandest party or wears the latest fashion.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing viewpoints, it is not an exaggeration to opine at this juncture that the joy of Christmas is not found in extravagant celebrations but in the simplicity of Christ’s birth. Luke 2:10-11 reminds us of the angel’s declaration: “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.”

The joy of the season comes from knowing that God’s love is unconditional and eternal. This joy should inspire Christians to share their blessings, not seek ways to outshine their neighbors.

Be that as it may, there are no doubt that there are practical steps for Christians to take towards the celebration of Christ-Centered Christmas. The steps, no doubt, cut across ensuring that every Christian live within his or her means, embrace contentment, give thoughtfully, and not lavishly, avoid debt at all costs, celebrate with purpose and share his or her blessings with others.

Understandably put, every Christian should during the Christmas season avoid the temptation to overspend. And this can be achieved by creating a budget and sticking to it as well as focusing on meaningful, low-cost activities like family prayers, carol services, and charity work.

In a similar vein, it is expedient for Christians during the Christmas season to embrace contentment. Hebrews 13:5 says, “Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, ‘Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.’” Contentment brings peace and allows you to focus on what truly matters.

In a similar vein, Christians, particularly now that everyone is looking forward to the celebration of Christmas, should resort to giving thoughtfully, not lavishly. The reason for the foregoing view cannot be farfetched as gift-giving is a beautiful tradition but should not lead to financial strain. In fact, thoughtful, heartfelt gifts often mean more than expensive items.

In fact, there are enough reasons to avoid debt at all costs in this expected Christmas season, particularly when the prevailing woeful Nigeria’s economy is put into consideration. Besides, Ecclesiastes 5:5 advises, “It is better not to make a vow than to make one and not fulfill it.” In the same way, it is better to scale down your Christmas plans than to take on debts you cannot repay.

Given the foregoing viewpoints, it is not out of place to suggest that people should celebrate the upcoming Christmas season with purpose. This can be achieved by organizing activities that glorify God and bring families closer together. In fact, reading the nativity story, singing hymns, or visiting the less privileged can add deeper meaning to the much-expected celebration of Christmas.

Most importantly, people should share their blessings with others; irrespective of the religious leanings of those whose names might have been penciled down for blessings. In fact, Christmas is an opportunity to extend God’s love to others. Acts 20:35 reminds us, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Whether through donations, volunteering, or offering a listening ear, let generosity mark our celebration.

In fact, it should not be forgotten that Christmas is invariably a season for a reason. Ultimately, the season is about Christ, the reason for Christmas. Celebrating His birth is not about impressing others but embracing His example of humility, love, and sacrifice. Philippians 2:5-7 reminds us, “In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus: Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to His own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.”

As Christians, we are called to emulate Christ’s humility and selflessness. Instead of stressing over the grandeur of our celebrations, let us focus on sharing His love with the world.

Dear fellow Christians, let us remember that Christmas is not a contest or a show. It is a sacred time to honor God’s incredible gift to humanity. Borrowing money or engaging in dubious means to celebrate contradicts the values of the season and burdens you with unnecessary guilt and stress.

Therefore, celebrate Christmas with wisdom, contentment, and a heart focused on Christ. Let your celebration inspire hope, love, and faith in others. As we approach the festivities, let this be our mantra: It is not about the season, but the reason.

