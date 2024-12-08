Nigerian Police Trust Fund Begins Construction of Modern Police Station in Kogi State

The Nigerian Police Trust Fund has started building a modern divisional police station in Ekinrin-Adde, located in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The project aims to enhance security in the area and provide a better working environment for police officers.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, Mohammed Seidu, explained that the station’s strategic location is vital due to Ijumu’s proximity to four states.

“This project will provide a conducive working environment for our police officers, enabling them to better protect lives and property, especially at the grassroots level,” Seidu said.

He urged the contractor to complete the project within three to four months, ensuring a high-quality structure that is fully equipped.

Seidu also praised the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for his commitment to improving the welfare and working conditions of the police force.

Seidu assured that similar projects would be rolled out across all 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to strengthen security nationwide.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, CP Bethrand Onuoha, expressed gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing that the station will enhance security in the area.

“This project will attract more personnel and provide a better working environment, which will help us deliver our best in securing the community,” Onuoha said. He also pledged to maintain security during the festive season and beyond.

The Chairman of Ijumu Local Government, Haruna Ibrahim, and the Olu-Ade of Ekinrin-Adde, HRM Oba Anthony Bamigbaiye, both lauded the initiative.

Oba Bamigbaiye highlighted the community’s long-standing need for improved security, noting that a single policeman currently serves a population of over 25,000 people.

The traditional ruler also commended Mohammed Seidu, an indigene of the community, for facilitating the project, which he believes will boost economic development and safety in the area.

The project contractor, Alhaji Toyin Abubakar of RASWAS Nig. Ltd, promised to deliver a high-quality project by March 2025.

This initiative is expected to improve security and foster development in Ekinrin-Adde and the entire Ijumu Local Government Area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...