Christiano Ronaldo Calls Georgina His ‘Wife’ But Still Won’t Marry Her—Here’s Why

For nearly a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have shared a glamorous life together, complete with lavish trips, a Netflix reality show, and a growing family.

But despite their long-standing relationship, the couple remains unmarried—

Now, Ronaldo’s latest comments about waiting for the right “click” before tying the knot have caused a buzz on the internet, with people calling him out for what many see as a flimsy excuse.

“We Will Get Married When We Get That Click”

In a recent episode of her Netflix reality series I Am Georgina, the 31-year-old Spanish model revealed that her friends frequently tease her about the lack of a wedding ring.

“They’re always joking about the wedding. ‘When is the wedding?’ Since Jennifer Lopez’s song ‘El Anillo’ [The Ring] came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me,” Georgina said.

Addressing the question himself, Ronaldo, 40, insisted that marriage is on the horizon but only when he feels an undefined “click.”

“I always tell her, ‘When we get that click.’ Like everything in our life, and she knows what I’m talking about. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months, or it could be in a month. I’m 1000% sure that it’ll happen,” Ronaldo said in the interview.

The remark hasn’t gone down well with many on social media, who questioned what more he needed to feel that “click” after nine years together and five children between them.

Nine Years, Five Kids, and a Life Together

Ronaldo and Georgina’s love story began in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, where she was working as a sales assistant. According to Georgina, their connection was instant.

“Our first meeting was at Gucci. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand’s event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both,” she recalled in a 2019 interview with The Sun.

Since then, Georgina gave birth to their first daughter, Alana Martina, in November 2017, and their second daughter, Bella Esmeralda, in April 2022.

Georgina also helps raise Ronaldo’s three older children: Cristiano Jr., born in 2010, and twins Mateo and Eva, born via surrogate in 2017.

Their family life, however, has not been without heartbreak. In April 2022, they tragically lost one of their newborn twins during childbirth.

Despite the hardships, Georgina has expressed deep love and admiration for Ronaldo.

“Being the partner of someone so famous is not easy, but I would not change it for the world,” she once told The Sun.

“What I feel for him is stronger than anything, any kind of pressure. Together we are stronger, and there is a mutual admiration.”

Has Ronaldo Called Georgina His Wife Before?

Despite never making it official, Ronaldo has publicly referred to Georgina as his “wife” on multiple occasions, adding to the confusion.

In December 2024, while accepting an award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, he said, “It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here.”

Similarly, in August 2024, Ronaldo referred to Georgina as his “wife” in a Mr. and Mrs. game on his YouTube channel. Fans even noticed that both appeared to be wearing wedding rings in the video.

In another instance, while discussing his morning routine on the WHOOP Podcast, he casually mentioned, “I take my coffee when I start my day. It’s my routine… in the morning, I take my coffee, speak with my kids, with my wife, and start the day.”

The Internet Reacts: “What More Is He Waiting For?”

As expected, many fans are puzzled by the “click” reasoning, arguing that after nine years and a family together, the couple should already know whether marriage is right for them.

“A ‘click’? Bro, you’ve had two kids, lived together for almost a decade, and moved countries together. What more do you need?” one X user wrote.

Others speculated that Ronaldo’s reluctance could be about financial security. “Let’s be real. This isn’t about a ‘click.’ It’s about protecting his assets,” another user suggested.

However, some defended the football star, arguing that marriage is a personal decision. “Maybe they’re just happy the way they are. Not everyone needs a marriage certificate to be committed,” one fan commented.

What’s Next for Ronaldo?

While the speculation around his love life continues, Ronaldo remains focused on his football career.

He is currently preparing for Portugal’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final match against Denmark.

Will the “Click” Ever Come?

With nine years, five kids, and multiple public declarations of love behind them, one thing is clear: if they haven’t “clicked” yet, many are wondering whether Ronaldo will ever make it official with Georgina.