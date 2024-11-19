Cholera Outbreak Claims 25 Lives in Sokoto, More Hospitalized

A cholera outbreak has led to the death of 25 individuals across three local government areas in Sokoto State, with 1,160 cases reported so far.

The affected areas include Sokoto North, Silame, and Kware. Currently, 15 individuals are receiving treatment at health facilities in these regions.

The state government has responded by distributing free medications to all 18 local government areas to prevent further spread.

Health officials have identified gaps in infrastructure and resource availability, which have hindered the sector’s performance.

Efforts to improve healthcare services include the recent recruitment of 864 nurses and midwives.

Plans are underway to hire additional staff to fill vacancies caused by retirements and other factors.

In Sokoto North, particularly in Bazza and Gidadawa communities, many cholera patients are being treated at local health centers. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to mitigate the outbreak’s impact.

