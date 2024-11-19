Fresh Shake-Up as Tinubu Restructures Media And Communications Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved a restructuring of the State House media and communications team, which aims to improve the efficiency of the government’s communication efforts.

In the recent re-designation of roles, Mr. Sunday Dare, previously serving as Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, will now take on the role of Special Adviser for Media and Public Communications.

Meanwhile, Mr. Daniel Bwala, who was appointed last week as Special Adviser for Media and Public Communication, will now serve as Special Adviser for Policy Communication.

This restructuring emphasizes that there is no single spokesperson for the Presidency. Instead, the three Special Advisers will collectively act as spokespersons for the government, ensuring effective and consistent communication regarding government policies, decisions, and engagements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...