Nigeria at Moderate Risk of Human Metapneumovirus, NCDC Issues Advisory

Nigeria is currently at moderate risk of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), a common respiratory virus that has been circulating globally, including in China and other affected regions.

The risk assessment, carried out on January 6, 2025, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC), and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), highlighted the potential impact of the virus, which can range from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory infections, particularly in vulnerable groups such as young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Dr. Jide Idris, the Director-General of the NCDC, addressed the situation in a public health advisory, urging Nigerians to disregard false reports claiming that HMPV has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO. He emphasized that such claims were untrue and should be dismissed.

In response to the growing global concern, the NCDC has heightened surveillance measures at all points of entry into Nigeria.

The agency is closely monitoring respiratory illnesses through its National Influenza Sentinel Surveillance (NISS) system, which tracks Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) at key health facilities across the country.

Although current data does not show an unusual increase in cases, the NCDC is taking proactive steps to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness.

These measures include enhancing surveillance and response strategies to mitigate the potential spread of HMPV within the country. As the situation evolves, the NCDC remains committed to safeguarding public health and providing timely updates.