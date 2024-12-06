Chinese National, 5 Others Arrested for Illegal Mining in Anambra

Six suspects, including a Chinese national, have been arrested in Anambra State over suspected illegal mining activities.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps Anambra State Command in collaboration with the state Federal Mines Officer.

Among the arrested persons were Udoka Nwankwo, male (25); Amaka Samuel, female (18); Onyi Ijeoma, female ( 45); Chimezie Aniefuna, male (25); Chinaza Omrba, female (18) and the Chinese National Babajeje, (47).

The arrest was gathered, followed by a tip-off on their operations at an illegal mining site at Odene Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Parading the suspects at the NSCDC state headquarters in Awka, the State NSCDC Commandant Maku Olatunde said the suspected illegal miners were apprehended on Thursday, 5th of December, 2024, at about 11:40 hours.

According to him, they were nabbed for not obtaining a license to operate and for mining without paying surface rents and haulage fees to the State government and royalties to the Federal government’s coffers.

He said this contradicts Section 33 of the Nigeria Minerals and Mining Act 2027.

He noted that the arrest was in keeping with their unwavering determination to discharge their statutory mandate in sanitizing the mining sector in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

Maku stated that the suspects are presently undergoing investigation, and upon its conclusion, they will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction to face possible prosecution.

Highlighting the importance of synergy between the NSCDC and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Henry Bolarinwa, the state’s Federal Mines Officer, emphasized that obtaining a valid license from the ministry and seeking proper guidance is crucial for anyone interested in mining.

Bolarinwa warned the public to request evidence of licenses from mining site owners and proof of royalty payments to the government.

He stressed that this warning is necessary to prevent revenue losses and environmental hazards associated with illegal mining activities.

