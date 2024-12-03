China Tightens Export Controls on Key Materials to America 

Flags of US and China

China has imposed fresh restrictions on the export of critical semiconductor materials, escalating tensions with the United States over technology trade.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry confirmed that materials such as gallium, germanium, and antimony are now subject to strict controls, citing national security concerns.

Additionally, the export of graphite—crucial for electric vehicle batteries—will undergo heightened scrutiny for specific uses and recipients.

These measures follow new U.S. sanctions that limit exports of advanced chips and chipmaking tools to several Chinese companies.

China, which dominates global production of these materials, views the restrictions as a necessary response to U.S. actions that Beijing claims disrupt normal trade relations.

 Experts warned that this escalating trade conflict could disrupt global supply chains and raise manufacturing costs for industries reliant on these resources.

