JUST IN: Nigeria Police Introduces Mandatory Ethics and Accountability Training for Officers

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun
The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced new mandatory training programs for all officers, focusing on policing ethics, professional conduct, and re-orientation, starting January 2025. 
Speaking at the National Summit on Police Accountability in Abuja on Tuesday, Egbetokun highlighted the force’s commitment to improving accountability and effective policing through continuous training.
In collaboration with Cleen Foundation, UNODC, and the Society for Peace Study and Practice, the police will also provide specialized training in alternative dispute resolution and conflict management.
Experts at the summit emphasized the importance of integrity, transparency, and independent policing to enhance law enforcement.
