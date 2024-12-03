Tax Reform Bills: Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law Under Fire Over Comments

Nigerian comedian Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has once again stirred the social media pot, this time with his bold comments on the controversial Tax Reform Bills.

His remarks not only sparked debates but also led to a fiery exchange with a netizen, Ekene, on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

Seyi Law took aim at Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for his criticism of the Tax Reform Bills.

Zulum had expressed concerns that the bills would primarily benefit Lagos and Rivers states while leaving the northern region at a disadvantage. He even called for a delay in implementation.

Unimpressed by Zulum’s stance, Seyi Law accused the governor of trying to hinder progress in the South-West.

He didn’t mince words, saying that the academic qualifications of those defending their elites, including Zulum, were as good as trash.

Not everyone was on board with Seyi Law’s remarks. An X user, @IamEkene_, called out the comedian, stating that his comments about Zulum were out of line.

Ekene didn’t stop there he took a swipe at Seyi Law’s political appointment as the Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment and Tourism to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

Ekene went on to mock Seyi Law, suggesting that if he lost his job, he might have to rely on the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, for support—or worse, go back to cracking “dry jokes.”

True to his comedic roots, Seyi Law hit back with a stinging reply. He clapped back at Ekene, saying, “Your head is as big as Ekenedilichukwu yet devoid of a functioning brain.”

But Ekene wasn’t about to let the comedian have the last laugh. He upped the ante, bringing family connections and some serious bragging rights into the mix.

He revealed that his grandfather was friends with the founder of Ekenedilichukwu Motors and even claimed his mother received a generous N5000 gift when he was born.

Ekene didn’t stop there. He dragged Seyi Law further, calling him “the most successful miscreant” in his lineage and criticizing his humor as not only “dry” but also accompanied by halitosis.

He ended his tirade with a warning: “No loose guard this otimkpu job you have. Aguu di na obodo (Hunger dey ooh).”

