Cybersecurity Expert Blasts JAMB Over Mass Failure, Cites Data Negligence

Cybersecurity expert and founder of CySAP Africa, Divine Ezilibe, has criticized the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the widespread failure in the recently released UTME results.

Speaking on The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic on Monday, May 19, Ezilibe accused JAMB of mishandling sensitive data and called for the adoption of an Information Security Management System to ensure data integrity.

“It’s unacceptable that an examination body of such magnitude continues to operate without proper cybersecurity structures.” Ezilibe stated.

He also advocated for the inclusion of cybersecurity education in Nigeria’s elementary school curriculum, stressing the urgency of preparing future generations for digital threats.

Responding to allegations from the South East that candidates in the region were disproportionately affected, Ezilibe acknowledged the claims, noting that such regional concerns cannot be ignored as he pointed to human error as the primary cause of the mass failure.