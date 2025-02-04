China Investigates Google for Alleged Monopoly Practices  

China is launching an investigation into Google over possible violations of its anti-monopoly laws.

The country’s market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), announced the probe on Tuesday.

Officials will examine whether Google has engaged in practices that limit competition in China.

The details of the investigation remain unclear, but it comes at a time of rising trade tensions between China and the United States.

Starting February 10, China will impose new tariffs on American imports.

These include a 15% duty on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a 10% increase in tariffs on crude oil, farm equipment, and certain vehicles.

The move is in response to U.S. economic sanctions, which include a 25% tariff on Mexican and most Canadian imports and a 10% duty on Chinese goods.

The U.S. government has defended its trade policies as a way to strengthen its economy and address the fentanyl crisis, claiming that Chinese chemicals are used to produce the drug.

In response, Canada and Mexico imposed their own tariffs on American goods. After negotiations, the U.S. agreed to temporarily suspend tariffs on Canada and Mexico but kept restrictions on China.

Google has been facing increasing legal challenges worldwide. In August, the company lost a lawsuit in the U.S., where the Department of Justice (DOJ) accused it of creating unfair barriers to competition in online search.

Following the ruling, the DOJ called for Google to divest its Chrome browser and end exclusive deals with major smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung.

The UK is also reviewing Google’s market influence under its new competition laws.