With a £40 million deal, Chelsea is about to get Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, therefore marking one of the Premier League’s most significant late-window transfers.

Particularly after dropping out of favor with coach Ruben Amorim, the 21-year-old Argentine forward has battled to earn his spot at Old Trafford.

Having last played in the 2024–25 Europa League final, Garnacho has been the focus of trade rumors all summer. Though tied to several teams all across Europe, he seems set to stay in England, with Stamford Bridge as his next destination.

Sources suggest that negotiations between the two teams have reached an advanced stage. The News Chronicle has learned that Chelsea is growing increasingly confident of completing the transfer before the September 1 deadline. For the Blues, this choice signals a desire to rebuild their front line around young, hungry talents who can do more than just add another offensive option. igniting a club’s new epoch.

At Manchester United, Garnacho’s departure marks a significant shift under Amorim. In an attempt to change the Red Devils’ attack, the Portuguese coach has already introduced Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko. Although these new features have not yet had a consistent impact, the message is unambiguous: United is headed in a new direction; Garnacho is no longer part of their long-term plans.

Elsewhere, prominent names like Marcus Rashford have already finalized a transfer to Barcelona; Jadon Sancho and Antony are investigating prospective exits. Garnacho will, however, have the chance to revive his career in London where his inventiveness, speed, and direct play could provide the missing Chelsea frontline spark.

For the Blues, his acquisition is likely to cause more changes in the assault lineup, with Nicholas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku reportedly on their way out. Garnacho’s arrival would not only enhance Chelsea’s squad but also accelerate a long-overdue change in their attacking division.

Should done, the move will rank among the defining transfers of the summer window as Chelsea bets hard on Garnacho’s capacity to shine in blue.