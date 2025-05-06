Allow Us To Do Our Job- EFCC Breaks Silence on VeryDarkMan Arrest, Slams Speculators

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Martins Innocent Otse following what it called “grave allegations of financial malfeasance” and his persistent refusal to honour multiple summons.

In a statement released Tuesday, May 6 the anti-graft agency disclosed that Otse’s arrest stems from a slew of petitions accusing him of various financial crimes.

Despite repeated invitations delivered through known channels, Otse reportedly failed to present himself.

“He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him,” the EFCC said.

The Commission stressed that its actions are guided by law, not sentiment, and urged the public to steer clear of speculation.

“The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour,” it asserted, adding that charges would follow once investigations are complete.

Reacting to accusations that the arrest was retaliatory, the EFCC dismissed Otse’s prior public criticisms of its operations as irrelevant to the case.

“His arrest was not informed by such attacks,” the statement clarified, though it noted such conduct is “condemnable.”

The agency confirmed it obtained a valid remand order and is acting within its legal mandate.

The anti-graft agency noted that Otse has been granted administrative bail and will be released once he meets the conditions.