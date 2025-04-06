Cheers Return to Lafia: Nasarawa United Fans Given Green Light for Stadium Comeback

After a spell on the sidelines, the loyal fans of Nasarawa United can finally dust off their jerseys and drums as the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has granted them provisional clearance to return to the Lafia Township Stadium for home games.

The stands, once echoing with silence, are set to roar again after being emptied earlier in the season due to fan misconduct during one of the club’s fixtures. That dark chapter appears to be closing, with brighter days on the horizon.

The green light for the fans’ return was announced in a statement by Eche Amos, the club’s Director of Media, who shared the uplifting news with reporters on Saturday in Lafia.

According to Amos, the official nod came through a letter signed by Davidson Owumi, Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, on the same day.

However, the gates won’t swing open without caution. The approval comes with strings attached — continuous monitoring will be in place to ensure that the security framework holds firm as the season moves forward.

The long-awaited return of the fans is set to take effect on matchday 32, when Nasarawa United welcome Akwa United in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

“We are pleased to invite our loyal supporters to return and cheer the team to victory in an orderly manner,” Amos said, adding a note of optimism and responsibility.

He also tipped his hat to the fans for their patience and called on them to play by the rules, urging total compliance with all safety and security protocols on game days.

In a show of readiness, the club affirmed it will join forces with the Nasarawa State Football Association to ensure that the stadium remains a safe haven for the beautiful game.

As the drums begin to beat again in Lafia, Nasarawa United will be hoping that their 12th man can help turn the tide and spark a strong finish to the season.