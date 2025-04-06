Bauchi Mothers Adopt Breast Pumps to Balance Work and Childcare

In a positive development for working mothers in Bauchi State, many have started using breast pumps to express and store breast milk.

This allows them to continue feeding their babies even when they are at work or traveling.

The use of breast pumps is making it easier for mothers to manage both breastfeeding and their careers.

One of the mothers, Mrs. Queen Uche, a Mass Communication student at the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, said the breast pump has been a great help.

She explained that she uses it to express milk before going to class, and the baby is fed by a nanny while she’s away.

As soon as she gets home, she continues breastfeeding directly.

A public health expert from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, Dr. Abdulmajid Ahmed, also spoke about the benefits of using breast pumps.

He said they are useful in cases where a baby has trouble sucking or when a mother is experiencing breast engorgement. He also mentioned that pumping can help stimulate milk production.

Dr. Ahmed stressed the importance of hygiene, advising mothers to always sterilize all pumping equipment and storage bottles to prevent contamination.